Airline passengers charmed by little girl's reaction to takeoff

"It's just so, so, so beautiful!" This little girl's adorable reaction to takeoff left her fellow passengers smiling - even after their flight had been delayed for six hours.
1:06 | 09/11/18

Comments
Video Transcript
