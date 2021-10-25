Alec Baldwin describes his protocols, experience with live guns on film sets

Pressed by Stephanopoulos that some say never point a gun at anyone on set, Baldwin said, "Unless the person is the cinematographer who's directing me at where to point the gun for her camera angle."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live