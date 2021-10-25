Alec Baldwin says he does not feel guilt for tragedy on ‘Rust’ set

When asked by George Stephanopoulos, "Do you feel guilt?,” Baldwin said, “No. Someone is responsible for what happened and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live