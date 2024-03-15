Alec Baldwin moves to dismiss charges in 'Rust' case

Attorneys for Alec Baldwin asked a New Mexico judge on Thursday to dismiss the charges against him stemming from the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust."

March 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live