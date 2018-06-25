Alligator goes for a swim at Florida beach

More
Video shows the alligator going to a swim in the ocean near Bonita Springs.
0:45 | 06/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alligator goes for a swim at Florida beach
He looks just like food. You know. Rare sighting here a game. If fiddle to the. You know he was just like food and home. Rare sighting your name out. They fiddle to the. Good people to us like food and home. Rare sighting near I mean I. They fiddled.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56146922,"title":"Alligator goes for a swim at Florida beach","duration":"0:45","description":"Video shows the alligator going to a swim in the ocean near Bonita Springs.","url":"/US/video/alligator-swim-florida-beach-56146922","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.