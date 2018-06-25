Transcript for Alligator goes for a swim at Florida beach

He looks just like food. You know. Rare sighting here a game. If fiddle to the. You know he was just like food and home. Rare sighting your name out. They fiddle to the. Good people to us like food and home. Rare sighting near I mean I. They fiddled.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.