Transcript for Amazon ordered to hand over Echo recordings in murder case

Millions of Americans have them in state prosecutors hope one of them contains crucial evidence and a double murder case lecture comes with a price. Timothy barrel is accused of murdering 48 year old Christine Sullivan and 32 year old Jenna pal agree the authorities say they were stabbed to death that this Farmington home in January of 2017. As Ferrell awaits trial. A judge has granted the State's request to access recordings of an Amazon echo Smart speaker. Which was in the kitchen at the time Christine Sullivan was killed. I think most people probably don't even realize that. Elects if it is. Taking account of what's going on in your house in addition to responding to your demands and commands. UNH law professor Albert Sher says this is becoming more common. Prosecutors believe the echo which uses elects a voice commands. Might have recorded audio of the moment seldom was attacked as well as the removal of her body. State police have the speaker and now the judges telling him designed to turn over the recordings from its server. Attorney general's office it was Smart. Not to just say hey we got possession of elects that the dot. So to speak but we can get do whatever we want where that they were Smart to get an order from the court.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.