Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Florida boy

More
Police in Largo, Florida, issue an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy, who went missing after he and his mother were offered a ride by a man in a white Toyota Camry.
0:22 | 09/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Florida boy
A police around Tampa Florida have issued an AMBER Alert for two year old boy believed to have been abducted facing Jordan Bellevue and his mother accepted a ride from a stranger driving by as they walked in the Tampa suburb of Largo. The boy's mother says she was knocked unconscious inside the car and found herself in a wooded area investigators say the boy may be traveling at a white Toyota Camry.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57571454,"title":"Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Florida boy","duration":"0:22","description":"Police in Largo, Florida, issue an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy, who went missing after he and his mother were offered a ride by a man in a white Toyota Camry.","url":"/US/video/amber-alert-issued-year-florida-boy-57571454","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.