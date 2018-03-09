Transcript for Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Florida boy

A police around Tampa Florida have issued an AMBER Alert for two year old boy believed to have been abducted facing Jordan Bellevue and his mother accepted a ride from a stranger driving by as they walked in the Tampa suburb of Largo. The boy's mother says she was knocked unconscious inside the car and found herself in a wooded area investigators say the boy may be traveling at a white Toyota Camry.

