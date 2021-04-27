André Leon Talley's legacy should be ‘inclusive': model Beverly Johnson

Model Beverly Johnson tells ABC News’ Linsey Davis about her late friend André Leon Talley -- how their careers paved the way for a more inclusive industry and how Talley should be remembered.

