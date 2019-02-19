Arizona man rescued at Zion National Park after getting trapped in quicksand

Ryan Osmun and his girlfriend, Jessika McNeill, had hiked about three hours through the park on Saturday when McNeill tripped, and her hands and knees fell into quicksand.
0:51 | 02/19/19

Transcript for Arizona man rescued at Zion National Park after getting trapped in quicksand
The big scare for two hikers at Zion National Park and you talk after one of them got stuck in quicksand. They were on a remote trail with no cell phone terrorist call for help. Ankles and use my body kind of pull himself but. He's obviously Tyson size that wasn't working and he eventually told me I needed to leave him and hike back. To get cell service. I've thought for sure. To lift I would reasonably for sure I didn't something about who's human life quality at that moment. People are so call it tough for sure. She had to hike hours in the cold before she called 911 it took park Rangers two hours to find him and then they state through the night while it snowed. Finally police brought in a rescue helicopter both of those hikers. Are treated for hypothermia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

