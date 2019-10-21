-
Now Playing: US soldiers killed in training exercise
-
Now Playing: 3 US soldiers killed in training accident
-
Now Playing: Military training accident leaves 3 soldiers dead
-
Now Playing: 3 Army soldiers killed in training accident identified
-
Now Playing: Tyrese Gibson discusses his new cop thriller, ‘Black and Blue’
-
Now Playing: Trump holds cabinet meeting at the White House
-
Now Playing: Man escapes NYPD car before being tackled
-
Now Playing: Chicago teachers hit the picket lines on day 5 of the strike
-
Now Playing: Congress to discuss Pregnant Workers' Fairness Act
-
Now Playing: Major settlement reached ahead of planned opioid trial
-
Now Playing: Doorbell camera catches sweet moment of sanitation worker helping elderly woman
-
Now Playing: Brush fire threatening homes in the Pacific Palisades
-
Now Playing: Opioid companies reach tentative $260M settlement
-
Now Playing: Chicago mayor urges teachers to return to classrooms amid ongoing strike
-
Now Playing: 2 reported dead after plane that vanished from radar and crashed in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Trump: US never agreed to protect Kurds in Syria
-
Now Playing: US reduced troops in Afghanistan by 2,000
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes wreak havoc overnight in Dallas
-
Now Playing: 11-month-old boy shot 4 times in grave condition
-
Now Playing: More officials set to testify in Trump impeachment inquiry