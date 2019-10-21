Transcript for 3 Army soldiers killed in training accident identified

It before we actually feel questions. I would like tough my sincere condolences. To the Stanley numbers. The three soldiers that we lost during ashes tragic accident. He's on hard enough when you lose one soldier. Vote when you lose three at one time that pain is amplified. On and we are really feeling ensuring that pain across the division. In across our entire community. I would like to thank and we are grateful for all of her thoughts and prayers that we have received truly from across the world and they are greatly needed this time. Is he continued care for our families. Com their loved ones. And the soldiers affected by this tragic accident. Before we begin arm I'd like to. Just relive few facts. About the instant before we start taking questions. Approximate 3 Tony yesterday morning a Bradley Fighting Vehicle from the first armored brigade combat team. Was involved in a train accident when it rolled off a bridge was submerged. Upside down in stream on Fort Stewart Georgia training area. A porcelain killing three soldiers and injuring three others. Do you mall during the incident was conducting training is they get ready to deploy its national training center in Fort Irwin California. Sometime in February. This was a single vehicle accident involving a six soldiers the three injured soldiers were evacuated to Winn army community hospital here on Fort Stewart. Two were treated and released that same day. One was further moved on and transfer to the memorial hospital Savannah Georgia he is currently in stable condition are with non life threatening injuries. The deceased soldiers are. It's our first class Brian Jenkins Florida. Corporal Thomas Cole from Ohio. And PSE Antonia Garcia from Arizona. We will hold a memorial service for the soldiers in the near future honoring their service to our nation. The third infantry division and a team from the US army combat readiness senator are here investigating the incident. But our primary focus truly is truly care. For the family members. Of the soldiers their families. On that raw affected by this tragedy.

