17 injured in explosion of illegal fireworks in Los Angeles At least 17 people, including police officers, ATF agents and civilians, were injured by the blast during an attempt by the Los Angeles Police Department to detonate a cache of illegal fireworks.

By The Numbers: New York City takes the traffic crown Traffic is back after dropping by nearly 50% during the pandemic, and New York City has dethroned Los Angeles as the U.S. urban area with the worst congestion.