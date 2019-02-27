2 arrested at airport after luggage dispute delays flight

The incident unfolded as Ida Shafir and her companion, Nick Bogomolsky, were attempting to board their Delta Air Lines flight at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday.
0:26 | 02/27/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 arrested at airport after luggage dispute delays flight
New this morning a couple from Brooklyn facing charges after getting into a brawl at a Florida airport that left two sheriff's deputies hurt. Nick Vogel McCloskey and I'd issue fear were arrested Monday after the incident at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood international airport. Police say the two were boarding a flight to JFK when they refused to check to carry on bags sheriff's deputies were called things turned violent. Which fears accused of biting one deputy while Baltimore all ski tried to grab the others gone.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

