-
Now Playing: At least 3 killed in NY train crash and derailment
-
Now Playing: Retired officer wants to find baby he delivered in 1994
-
Now Playing: Death toll at horse track rises to 19; soil tested
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
-
Now Playing: 2 arrested at airport after luggage dispute delays flight
-
Now Playing: An eighth grade cheerleader dies suddenly ahead of competition
-
Now Playing: Great Dane gives birth to 19 puppies
-
Now Playing: Amtrak train with 183 passengers stranded in Oregon since Sunday
-
Now Playing: Man plans to live out 'golden' age at Holiday Inn instead of retirement home
-
Now Playing: 5 relatives found dead in suspected killing spree
-
Now Playing: Retired firefighter killed helping another driver
-
Now Playing: Landfill could hold clues in missing Colorado mom search
-
Now Playing: Wind blows the roof off a building
-
Now Playing: Pandas have fun in the snow
-
Now Playing: R. Kelly out of jail
-
Now Playing: Coyote treks across frozen lake
-
Now Playing: Would-be home invader caught with Trump mask after police chase: Officials
-
Now Playing: Rhinoceros strikes zookeeper with horn
-
Now Playing: Amtrak train stranded in Oregon for over 24 hours
-
Now Playing: Officer climbs over cars to help pile-up victims