Transcript for 2 arrested at airport after luggage dispute delays flight

New this morning a couple from Brooklyn facing charges after getting into a brawl at a Florida airport that left two sheriff's deputies hurt. Nick Vogel McCloskey and I'd issue fear were arrested Monday after the incident at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood international airport. Police say the two were boarding a flight to JFK when they refused to check to carry on bags sheriff's deputies were called things turned violent. Which fears accused of biting one deputy while Baltimore all ski tried to grab the others gone.

