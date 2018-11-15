-
Now Playing: Homeless man will receive GoFundMe funds
-
Now Playing: Homeless man, couple created GoFundMe scheme: Report
-
Now Playing: Homeless man speaks out about battle over GoFundMe money
-
Now Playing: Town removing divisive giant wooden troll
-
Now Playing: Cesar Sayoc pleads not guilty in political pipe bombs case
-
Now Playing: School lockdown prompts 12-year-old to write goodbye letter to family
-
Now Playing: Major fire devastation
-
Now Playing: Arrests made in 'good Samaritan' GoFundMe campaign
-
Now Playing: Michael Avenatti arrested on domestic abuse charge
-
Now Playing: Northern California wildfire latest
-
Now Playing: East Coast braces for Nor'easter
-
Now Playing: Southern California wildfire latest
-
Now Playing: Father of teen trapped in van speaks out about the handling of his son's death
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Nov. 15, 2018
-
Now Playing: New York Times report alleges Facebook hired Republican operatives to squash protests
-
Now Playing: New York City man revealed as $125M Powerball winner
-
Now Playing: Wisconsin business gives every employee money to buy a gun
-
Now Playing: Monica Lewinsky says no sexual activity happened in the Oval Office
-
Now Playing: USDA asked to name brands involved in turkey salmonella outbreak
-
Now Playing: Service to be held for officer slain in Thousand Oaks massacre