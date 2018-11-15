Transcript for Arrests made in 'good Samaritan' GoFundMe campaign

The paying it forward story that drove his fund raiser might seem too good to be true. Unfortunately. It was. The entire campaign was predicated on the line. Less than an hour after cargo fondly page went live from the floor and attacks exchange with a friend stated that the story about Bob and assisting homeless me. Specifically she bro. OK so wait to cast or has completely made up but the guy has. I had to make something up to make people feel bad so sure should not made up stuff. She cannot run out of gas on an I 95 off ramp and he did not spend his last twenty dollars to offer. Rather Demeco the former involvement conspire to pass off a fake feel good story that would compel donors to contribute to their costs. And it worked in a very big way but it was fictitious. Indian legal and there are consequences. My office has charged Martinique go Caitlin McClure and Johnny Bobby junior. With second degree theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception.

