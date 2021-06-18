24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Artist honors Americans who have died from COVID-19

Artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg is placing 650,000 flags on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to represent every American who has died from COVID-19.

