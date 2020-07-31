Asheville, North Carolina, 1st city in the south to back reparations

More
ABC News’ Devin Dwyer takes a closer look at Asheville’s reparations resolution and whether it could set an example for addressing the lasting impact of slavery.
8:15 | 07/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Asheville, North Carolina, 1st city in the south to back reparations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:15","description":"ABC News’ Devin Dwyer takes a closer look at Asheville’s reparations resolution and whether it could set an example for addressing the lasting impact of slavery.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72090565","title":"Asheville, North Carolina, 1st city in the south to back reparations ","url":"/US/video/asheville-north-carolina-1st-city-south-back-reparations-72090565"}