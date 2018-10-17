Transcript for Astronaut remembers failed launch

We're back with the story of survival from Maine Nassau Astra not to lift through a launch failure last week that sent him returning to earth a whole lot earlier than expected. Colonel make Kate was one of two men who is launched to the space station with the Russian cosmonaut had to be aborted. Now he's explaining what those harrowing moments were like ABC's David Curley has the story. I'm David Curley in Washington it was just last Thursday we watch this Soyuz launch would look good at the beginning but when there was separation from the first stage of the second stage. You know the astronaut and cosmonaut had looked fine earlier once that's separation happened. Watch what happened the impact. Of the flight being aborted the actual capsule being rocketed away from a failing second stage what was that like. Colonel Nikkei views the astronaut who was on board we had a chance to talk to him. We got a sense from NASA base said you saw the light but did you feel something that was wrong it's separation from the first stage the second stage what was your first and. Case and the automated response from the the rescue system that that takes us away from the rocket is so fast that our first indication was the the the violence you know side to side motion and then being thrusted away from the rocket. That was our indication that something was not quite right and in in the middle of all of that we have the alarm and and the light that's flashing inside the capsule saying it we've had an emergency with a rock river booster failure you're disappointed I'm not speaking to you in space. Absolutely. You spends. I've been here at NASA five years I've been spent two years dedicated to. Training for the mission on orbit. I can tell you that I feel great now. And that when NASA wants me to fly I'm ready to go astronaut Nick Cave was actually supposed to be on a space walk this week so he is back in Houston now. And in essence at the back of the line he's waiting for NASA did film when he might fly again. I'm David Curley in Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.