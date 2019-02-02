Transcript for What it's like to be an Atlanta subway station ticket agent during Super Bowl weekend

You'll read your run a trade for the volatile through. We overhead with a neighbor did you you know. My name is James Brady was stationed native home offices have award monocle what team. I'll be worked and who bolted to a much Rick impeachment have a beef with. And I. Reduce the columns stations would love to around sixty days great day. A little work with people who were told. An hour. Rick you know view them as five race. Greek woman stands on one example Monday's. There's been no risk over the rewarded them down fourteen hours on out the more than would you know. We're here by the come back again and just enjoy island.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.