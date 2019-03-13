Transcript for Attorney says Florida spa owner 'loves this country'

Well this annual love this country. She's trying day have opportunities. That only you can have in this country. And one of those involved politics. And he has involved herself in politics had affiliate yourself with different politicians but. He is affiliated with a lot of charity she donates a plot she's a very active commitment. His live in a very quiet life. I'm doing good things for herself her family. And our community. And all of a sudden he's just. Has exploded into a national. Making her threat to our society which is just so far from the trip.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.