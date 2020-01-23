Transcript for Attorney says jury didn't hear key information in death row case

Did you murder showing book you know oriented non I had nothing to do weathered there whatsoever. Have I felt guilt from it. Absolutely. While he feel guilty I do respect it and something this time but late summer of 87. He addressed the court and basically you asked for the death penalty. You said did you are more afraid of waking up each morning in prison knowing you were innocent. That being put to death. I've been to Vietnam. Come close it is. I was stabbed. I'm not afraid I would I'm afraid editors spend the rest of my life in prison for a crime I didn't commit. Not being able to clear my name for my kids in my grandkids and my great grand kids people are just now. Discovering my case. And where it has been done to me but I had to live. This. 32 and a half years of being innocent and being on their throat. My biggest problem was I couldn't gain by listen to him. You know it always come back over the air bases there Anderson well that's not true ago. Most of those guys over there readily admit there you know January 1 twice seventy aren't yet trying seventeen. I got this new set of attorneys. And they took one look at my case and or your going to work for me. Are sorry. It can do. They've done so much to try to help me. And they found. Towns have new evidence.

