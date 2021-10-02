Transcript for Aunt Jemima announces new name

The pancake mix formerly known as aunt Jemima has a new name the new product Maine is pearl milling company replacing the logo and brand that was long considered racist. Parent company PepsiCo called the change the start of a new day. Pearl milling what's the nineteenth century company that created the original pancake mix the new brand is set to launch in June. Alex for Beck's wardrobe is living on to help people in need hundreds of items of clothing that belong to early jeopardy host. Hoffman donated to the New York City charity called the doe fund. It helps people looking for jobs after dealing with addiction homelessness and prison time. The collection includes fourteen suits dozens of dress shirts and 300 ties. The donations were the suggestion of his son not feel. Matthew has a couple of businesses and Harlem and east has close ties to the do find and he actually treated out that his father would be all for this here. Yeah definitely ready willing and able is what he said there to help out that do fund.

