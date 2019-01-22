Avalanche kills one person in Colorado outside of Aspen, officials say

One person has died in an avalanche, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said Monday. The victim was the only person caught in the snow slide, the sheriff's office said.
1:52 | 01/22/19

