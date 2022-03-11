Baby orangutan born at Oregon Zoo

WELCOME TO THE WORLD: A bundle of joy was delivered in the form of a newborn orangutan at the Oregon Zoo this week as 20-year-old Kitra gave birth to her first baby.

