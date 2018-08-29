Transcript for Bags with human body parts found in Bronx for 2nd time in a week

Buying cars discovered in two parks in the Bronx in all week human remains found last night in the Hunts Point section over the weekend. Remains of a woman discovered in the Claremont section Eyewitness News reporter Tareq Waller is live in -- points Derrick. Well Barreto Pointe park here on the on a weeknight like this in this summer's going to be pretty busy there is a fool here in last night. A little boy found those body parts apparently washed up ashore. Just off the Tiffany street pier here so this morning this park is now a crime scene we have some video from last night. Showing the medical examiner here on the scene as well as crime scene investigators and after a child discovered and bad. With a foot sticking out of it around 730 last night there was also an form in the bag along with a second unopened bad. And over the weekend police put out a sketch of a woman whose remains were found in two other bands their principal of park south and Franklin avenue in the Claremont section. Here's what police said about that on Monday. Initial autopsy completed. I've ever there is evidence of blunt force the body was discovered on Friday we believe it was day ever as early as Thursday. But beyond that intensive time of death that won't comment. And so now the obvious question is are these two cases related wolf police are certainly. Looking into that we know that they are interviewing witnesses and the medical examiner. Has to complete an autopsy. Pro life you're this morning in Hunts Point that there won't work channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.