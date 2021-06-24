Baton Rouge mayor: New funds will help city reduce crime

More
Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome discusses “community-based approaches” and using pandemic recovery funds to reduce violent crime.
3:15 | 06/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baton Rouge mayor: New funds will help city reduce crime

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:15","description":"Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome discusses “community-based approaches” and using pandemic recovery funds to reduce violent crime.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78455198","title":"Baton Rouge mayor: New funds will help city reduce crime","url":"/US/video/baton-rouge-mayor-funds-city-reduce-crime-78455198"}