Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Bear tries to break into family's home through window
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:40","description":"A California family came face-to-face with a bear that tried – ultimately unsuccessfully – to enter their home through a window.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71825949","title":"Bear tries to break into family's home through window","url":"/US/video/bear-break-familys-home-window-71825949"}