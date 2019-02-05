Bears spotted in Tennessee backyard

A mother bear and her four cubs paid a visit to a home in Tennessee and wandered through the yard of the owners who say it's not uncommon to see black bears on her property this time of year.
1:40 | 05/02/19

Transcript for Bears spotted in Tennessee backyard
