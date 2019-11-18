Transcript for Bei Bei, the 4-yr-old panda, heads to China

A circuit notification is now starting with a fond farewell for bay today the giant panda. So it was down in DC who makes that he's headed back to China. Yeah he's been here for what four years are you stories old and he's sacked. Now hit back on a federal express plane which they're calling the panda express. Okay not like the restaurant know that's a huge place that sometimes out of Orange chicken. And FedEx has some experience transporting animals like they sure do so we say good bye to David.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.