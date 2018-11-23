Transcript for Best deals on Black Friday

And many are hitting the stores to hand pick their items while others are buyout mine. Either way Americans are expected to spend billions more this year than any other ABC's antley Routt joins us live from Washington Italy good morning. Good morning DNA and ten days yes exactly right from in store deals ten mobile labs. To free shipping for online shoppers there are all kinds of features helping make this Black Friday be biggest shopping day of the year. CNN. IDs of big box stores stand heats maybe over. But the lines this Black Friday still forming. I brought it from taxes to California Florida to New York eager shoppers lining up to snag the best deal. Scott that Clinton had Thanksgiving dinner and then we head out your bike race not think we do every year. Many deal seekers started on Thanksgiving an estimated 34 million Americans shopping in stores or online Thursday alone. We're getting presents that. Most people couldn't afford unless they were to force it ten dollars off. Black Friday though still expected to be the biggest shopping day of the year hitting 23 billion dollars in sales. Up from 21 billion this time last year stores coming up with new ways to entice buyers instead of relying on one day door busters. We try to spread it out so that it's a lot easier for our customers and all trying to shove it all into one today. How we know they do want to spend time with their family in. And online shopping bigger than ever projected to increase by 15%. This year. With retailers like target an Amazon offering free shipping with no women among with the holiday shopping seizing now officially underway The National Retail Federation says more than a 164. Million people plan to shop. Over the fine date Thanksgiving weekend arrest yeah. So many people Jess getting started so what's behind these big numbers. Well analysts point to a few things for one in jobless rate that is the lowest in spanning five decades. And then there's consumer confidence which is currently sitting at an eighteen year high can this hurt we'll see this reflects positively there at the malls are thanks Emily.

