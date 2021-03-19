Biden addresses deadly Atlanta-area spa shootings

More
After a meeting with AAPI leaders, President Joe Biden delivered a forceful condemnation of the violence against Asian Americans and called on Congress to pass the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.
4:25 | 03/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden addresses deadly Atlanta-area spa shootings

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:25","description":"After a meeting with AAPI leaders, President Joe Biden delivered a forceful condemnation of the violence against Asian Americans and called on Congress to pass the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76568429","title":"Biden addresses deadly Atlanta-area spa shootings","url":"/US/video/biden-addresses-deadly-atlanta-area-spa-shootings-76568429"}