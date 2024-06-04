Biden announces new immigration rules restricting asylum

ABC News’ Mireya Villarreal and Matt Rivers report on President Biden’s new sweeping executive actions restricting immigration that could potentially shut down the southern border overnight.

June 4, 2024

