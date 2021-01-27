Transcript for Biden signs executive order on climate change

Former enemy again whether what's being called climate today over at the White House president Joseph Biden signed executive orders aimed at tackling climate change calling it an existential threat to the planet. Our White House correspondent Karen Travers joins us now for more care so. And what's gone I what are these orders executive orders. Yet this is executive action that follows big things that president bagging did is Susie took office last week of course rejoining the Paris climate accord and canceling that permit for the keystone XL pipeline so this is quiet day here at the White House but as he said Joseph Biden also frame this as jobs day because they say this is not just about. Clean air and clean water but this is also back creating jobs good clean energy jobs it was a point that several officials today were really emphasizing. It just a couple bullet points and what these executive orders to U that the president signed today at you know one is that should freeze new oil and gas leasing on federal land that was something that Biden promised on the campaign trail she's directing the federal government to purchase electric vehicles that the government would use in its massive fleet he's looking to establish a civilian claiming corps that was sending we heard today from John Kerry and throw it Gina McCarthy who's going to be his domestic climate advisor so does set a goal of the concerning at least 30% of the country's lands in ocean is. Directing federal agencies to look at the impact that the climate is happening I'm disadvantaged communities and that also put 40%. Of relevant federal investment towards those disadvantaged areas soaps and it is something that they say is so critical to address because this is beyond just an environmental issue this is a health issue and we heard president I didn't say today that. For all of the talk about the cold it crisis this is another health crisis Canada a more. Quiet long lasting long term crisis that his administration says they have to tackle. And the president putting right at the top of his agenda as you mentioned also the cove a nineteen crisis. The White House response team on cove a nineteen also gave their first public briefing today. Their predictions are pretty die they reported to a shortage of vaccines that there and it's forecasted a desk told. Of over half a million total deaths in this pandemic by the end of next month so what's their plan to fight these fires get a morning. You know first of course the big thing that the administration wants his one point nine trillion dollars from congress that's a big ask a very ambitious very expensive aggressive proposal that Joseph biting cannot just do with executive. Action she took things we heard today from the president's committed nineteen team is it did to loosen the rules that that going into the crew can give the vaccine so that she will be more easily available to get people to be distributed to actually give the shots in the arms high and they hope that that would sort of that I did help but the backlog right now of acquaintance he'll bring a it two point message right now from the administration Terry you're hearing is dire predictions we're hearing that talk about the really tough road ahead in the fact that Americans who won a vaccine are not guaranteed that they're going to get one for the next couple of months you know the really pointing to summer -- spraying as the best case timeline but on the other hand to hear it they're also talking about the optimism of the steps the administration is taking to procure more supply we heard the president yesterday say that should the government is going to be buying 200 million more doses of appetizer men during a vaccine. To get to 600 million total and that would mean a 300 million American adults could get vaccinated but the big thing and though is still that's in the summer that is not right now we're hearing a lot of grumbling from Governors State and local officials who say the supply issue is immediate we need to deal with this week next month great to know what's gonna happen in the summer but right now is the big crisis. I'm a huge challenge no question about it Karen Travers. At the White House for us thanks.

