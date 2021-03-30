Transcript for Biden signs law extending pandemic-era loan program for small businesses

Or. Oh great I want. Should work. We'll hear from vice president thank you. Are focused on small business push him. Letters to great man or help us all. Many small business you know particularly. Hispanics laws African American small business goes out of business because. Bypass first time around. Today I'm proud to sign an extension. And second. For the paycheck protection program. It is a bipartisan. Accomplishment. Nearly 90000. Business groups are still line and my left. Without speaks on his own there are hundreds of thousands of people lose their jobs. And small family businesses and might close forever. And who knows the backbone of our economy are present the most personable employees. And I want to thank senators car she he. Rubino columns for their work in the senate bipartisan effort. And Yahoo! camp and the last guys and as well. Luke Meyer. Or other. Work in the house from picture us. And the last few months we improved forget belongs. For 300333. 600 small businesses its about small business. And 3000300. Of those small businesses. Lesson hair he rooted forty employees. Which is the backbone of most can. She would zionist thank you all come. Thanks me. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.