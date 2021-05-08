Transcript for Biden signs order to curb greenhouse gas emissions by transitioning to electric cars

President bite insecticide that executive order setting a goal that by the year 2030. Half of all cars sold in the US would be hybrid or electric. White House correspondent Mary Alice parks joining me now to talk about this arts Mary Alice what exactly. Does this executive order do and really does it carry any weight or resist as the Biden administration. Talking about this gold and it set. You're I think you're exactly right the executive orders release of values statement it's the White House standing by American auto manufacturers and saying this is. The American goal to try to have half of all vehicles like you said. Zero emissions by 2030. Mean that would be remarkable and we've seen this push from the White House. Since day one we've heard this president talking about wanting to invest in electric vehicles and electric vehicle infrastructure. It was a big part of his jobs plan he made a point. Of making sure there was money in the bipartisan infrastructure deal. For electric vehicle infrastructure as well so were expected to see the White House and and yeah the big. Car manufacturers standing hand in hand with this. Big ambitious goal but like he said there's not necessarily lot of teeth on that executive order there however a place for the federal government. Can really lay down the law quite literally and that's when it comes to the fuel economy standard so that's different than saying how many people should just be electric vehicles that's saying. You know that that's remember when you buy it when you buy a card of miles per gallon that's set by the federal government what the standards will be. We've had this bill economies tenor really. Yeah Leo back and forth between the Obama administration and the trump administration and we're expecting that the bite in. White House is really gonna sat high benchmarks for that fuel economy standard as well. Nets up are the White House strategy to fight. Global warming ending climate change was a big issue for the candidate Joseph Biden during his campaign so what do you think how's he doing. You know he has these big lofty goals across the country he wants. I United States it is carbon neutral so not just cars electric vehicles but carbon neutral. In the country by 2050. Now transportation. Is that being his. Source of American pollution so it makes sense at the White House is really focused on things like. Fuel economy standards and promoting electric vehicles if it wants to hit those big national goals. But if you talked climate experts may say it's not. Moving fast enough you know they were really disappointed that sell much. Of the money that was related in its infrastructure package to work on climate change got reduced in the bipartisan. A Great Neck I mean some of these numbers are pretty extreme for example the Biden administration. Wants it. Over 300. Billion dollars in clean energy tax credits. That got completely zeroed out in the bipartisan infrastructure deal he wanted a 150 billion dollars to. Be invested in these electric vehicles at infrastructures and and R&D. Back got right down to about fifteen billion dollars yelled no where near what they were hoping for. I think that right now climate activists are still really hoping some of that money ends up. In that Democrats. Reconciliation. Bill ad but but I think that there's a lot of frustration among climate activists that it seems that the climate provisions were watt got scrapped from that infrastructure deal. And they want stronger emissions standards for sure. Our eye on another note just about. 25 minutes ago the attorney general Merrick Garland announced a civil rights investigation into the city of Phoenix and also its police department. The probe. Is going to determine. Whether the Phoenix police used excessive force to engage in discriminatory policing practices violated the First Amendment by re tally. Retaliating against protesters and also. The attorney general mentioning discrimination. Against people with disabilities he laid this all out there at the DOJ within this hour. So this is the third such investigation. That the AG has launched following similar probes as you know in Minneapolis and relive all. What does it tell you about how the Department of Justice is is spearheading the administration's agenda when it comes to police reform something that we saw was. A much needed I think after the death of George Floyd it's sort of been his. I think it's 'cause neither the administration is tired of waiting for congress we've heard. This White House say that they want them to pass a federal policing bill me. Talked in support of the George point. Policing act and we just haven't seen movement using a lot of discussion but we haven't seen something. Get over the finish line there on Capitol Hill and to the administration is looking for what it can do on its own this is a Department of Justice trying to take matters into its own hands. And investigate individual police department. Also get actress the president. The talking point in he talks often. About how the majority of police officers are trying to do the right thing but that police departments or specific units that are having a hard time. That needs to be where the focus say if and I think this kind of movie suggests apartment saying exactly that saying we need to be behind. Mind force meant we need to be supporting men and women in uniform. But we also need to be looking at where the problem areas are. And dean are at the White House also up firing back at Florida governor rod Desantis after he referred to the president. As a power hungry tyrant he can you tell us with that's all about. Eighteen Nyad the White House is making it very clear that they are frustrated with Florida and the Texas. And with these states that are really dry evening so much of the cold outbreak that we are CN. Yeah we heard the president use really stark language this week where he said if you're not going to be a part of the solution and at least get out of the way. He is frustrated at some of these governors are making a point. Outlying mass Mandy it's in schools and it's something that. The administration know his other school school districts are really wrestling with right now they want to keep children safe children who are not yet. Eligible for the vaccines. And so we're seeing this war of words right now between the Florida governor and the White House. Andy out dense hot you know the Press Secretary responded today she said. This is deadly serious it is not a matter of a political name calling she's head that. Right now Florida needs to take responsibility for the fact that it is dramatically driving up the national coded numbers. All right White House correspondent Mary Alice parks thanks so much Mary Alice and again we are waiting. For president Biden to step up to the South Lawn there at the White House to sign an executive order aiming for half of new vehicles to be electric by 2030.

