Biden touts record on economy during visit to Arizona chip facility

ABC News business reporter Alexis Christoforous and chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega break down remarks from President Joe Biden on the economy in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live