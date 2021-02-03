Biden unveils COVID-19 vaccine pact

More
Merck & Co. will help produce Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
12:04 | 03/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden unveils COVID-19 vaccine pact

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"12:04","description":"Merck & Co. will help produce Johnson & Johnson vaccine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76211477","title":"Biden unveils COVID-19 vaccine pact","url":"/US/video/biden-unveils-covid-19-vaccine-pact-76211477"}