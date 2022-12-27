Biden to vacation in US Virgin Islands

President Joe Biden will fly to the U.S. Virgin Islands for vacation in the first presidential visit to the island in 25 years. ABC News’ Alex Presha reports from St. Croix.

December 27, 2022

