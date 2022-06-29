Biden to work with DeSantis on hurricane relief

President Joe Biden is going to Florida to survey damage and meet with families impacted by Ian and will meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials to help develop a plan for recovery.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live