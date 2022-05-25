Big city mayors on challenges and potential solutions to reducing gun violence

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell about recent gun violence across the country, and the challenges they face to prevent gun violence.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live