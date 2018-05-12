Bill Clinton on George H.W. Bush's legacy

More
Clinton says Bush will be remembered as a president with a "vision of a world order based on the rule of law and respect for human rights and minority rights."
0:53 | 12/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bill Clinton on George H.W. Bush's legacy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59634290,"title":"Bill Clinton on George H.W. Bush's legacy","duration":"0:53","description":"Clinton says Bush will be remembered as a president with a \"vision of a world order based on the rule of law and respect for human rights and minority rights.\"","url":"/US/video/bill-clinton-george-hw-bushs-legacy-59634290","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.