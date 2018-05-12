Bill Clinton on why he loved George H.W. Bush

Clinton said his former opponent was "always trying to make sure there'd be more winners" in America.
0:48 | 12/05/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Bill Clinton on why he loved George H.W. Bush
Your relationship. Carl a lot of people by surprise but people drew inspiration from why he could fight hard. Who had subverted. Brooke debate tonight through. But I don't mind them and you can't export but underneath it all there was. Something that bound us all together. And when you lose. You plan grabbed bags. For very momentary. Advantage. Which can have terrible consequences down the road he he wanted to do things that would endure for America. Down the road. George Bush was always trying to make sure. There'd be more winners. More reasons though.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

