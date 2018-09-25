Now Playing: Bill Cosby faces sentencing for sexual assault conviction

Now Playing: Judge to decide if Bill Cosby will face prison time for 2004 sexual assault

Now Playing: Bill Cosby is about to become the first celebrity sentenced to prison in the #MeToo era

Now Playing: 'GMA Day' Deals: Must-have products for your home

Now Playing: Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison

Now Playing: 'Judgment day has come,' lawyer says after Cosby sentencing

Now Playing: The great dining debate: Is it okay to send your food back at a restaurant?

Now Playing: It's a bad day for blinking: Are you missing your chance at love at first sight?

Now Playing: Bill Cosby leaves courthouse in handcuffs

Now Playing: Police bodycam video shows man being thrown over bridge

Now Playing: Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison

Now Playing: Joe Scarborough talks future of GOP, Mika Brzezinski talks new book

Now Playing: Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski on Rod Rosenstein, Kavanaugh interview

Now Playing: Brett Kavanaugh makes his case in Fox interview

Now Playing: South Carolina flood emergency prompts evacuations

Now Playing: Kavanaugh denies sexual assault allegations in new interview

Now Playing: Ride along with Houston's oldest rookie cop

Now Playing: Prince's half-sister: 'He wouldn't have taken a pill like that' if he knew

Now Playing: 7-year-old slays national anthem at MLS match