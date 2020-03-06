What is it like to be black in America?

More
ABC News correspondents and anchors discuss their experiences as black Americans, the country’s history of racism and the tightrope black individuals must walk to avoid dangerous interactions.
7:10 | 06/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is it like to be black in America?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:10","description":"ABC News correspondents and anchors discuss their experiences as black Americans, the country’s history of racism and the tightrope black individuals must walk to avoid dangerous interactions.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71032685","title":"What is it like to be black in America?","url":"/US/video/black-america-71032685"}