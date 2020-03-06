Transcript for What is it like to be black in America?

As we see tonight and night after night and neighborhood after neighborhood, the story of George Floyd tears at America, touches national weather service personal ways we rarely discuss in public. For most of us who cover the news we never want to be part of it ever. The truth is, George Floyd makes that hard. ABC news is a diverse and inclusive place. For many of us when we see George Floyd, we see ourselves. George Floyd! Say his name! George Floyd. Reporter: This is not the first big story any of us have covered. Combined we have nearly 400 years of experience covering the news, but long before that, we have been black in America. Just tell us when you are ready, sir. Let's just start talking. Three, two, one. Oh, I'm ready. All right. Let's get started. Don't shoot! This is really difficult. Reporter: Difficult is a word that rings true for most of us in America tonight as we see and sense the pain that engulfs our nation. It is true for those of us who spent our careers covering pain in most of its forms from many corners of the globe. So here we are in public square right in the shadow of the Republican national convention. I have been reporting for more than 20 years now, and rarely very emotionally moved by a story that I take home with me. Sadly, I have had to cover more than one of these incidents of police brutality where a young black man is killed, and each of those it's hard to not think of yourself. I'm telling a story and I am seeing a image of me, a black man being killed on camera. What that does to you to see yourself, essentially executed on TV so often. Reporter: Death caught on camera has indeed taken a toll on America. It dramatizes the harsh truth of statistics. Black men are two and a half more likely to be killed than whites. Incarceration rights are six times higher than whites. And black men are more likely to have an encounters with police regardless of the zip code. It's very hard for a black man to understand where the color of your skin makes people scared of you. Reporter: What's the violation, Auch the sin, simply is color of your skin. I'm not speeding I'm driving while black. Reporter: The angry and mostly peaceful demonstrations across America are about many people, many things. George Floyd, justice, death, Make no mistake, racism in America is the original sin, and we can talk around it and it's a great country, but that constitution didn't even define my ancestors as a full person. There's Jim crow, segregation, all designed to make people of color feel like second class citizens. Those legacies are hard to overcome. As I look at George Floyd it's easy to say we're different, from different places, different ages, different upbrings, ended up in different places in our lives, but I see him and he's exactly the same as I am except for one difference -- I made it home. Reporter: For all the current talk of a divided America, many have lived on the razor's edge of that divide since birth. Demonstrating is one weapon, a disarming smile, another. Throughout my life, my smile has helped keep me alive. As a black man, if I show too much anger, then you're scared of me. Shouldn't be the case. Being a young black male you can be perceived immediately as a threat. It impacts the way I approach people. I try to be as personable, as friendly, as engaging as possible. Reporter: They say that America is now divided. A divide where one word has lied for generations. Many tried to repurpose it and most remember the first time they were stung by it. We were standing just minutes away from our live shots for "World news tonight," and a pickup truck wizes behind me and yells . Did he said what I think he just said? Yep, just yelled out the "N" word. Reporter: But when we look closer, there is hope. If we all unite, hispanics, blacks, Asians it will be able to defeat the justice system. The one martin Luther king quote, we won't remember the voices of our enemies but the voices of our friends. I am heartened by the police officers, diverse crowds of people who are sort of taking a knee together or grasping hands -- I would like us to get to a point where we actually can see each other for who we are, not because of the color of our skin. It's a dream that millions of people have. But we just haven't been able to get there. You know, two things can be true simultaneously. America is a great country, but at the same time this is a country where there are moments like this when we see the life draining out of Mr. Floyd. We wonder in America, is it really true that all men are created equal? Amidst the pain in my colleagues' voices I hope people also get the sense of optimism, because in many ways I think being black in America has often meant for many of us is to love this country, but our country hasn't always loved us. Byron, and robin from home tonight, we are a family at ABC. We had many discussions before this broadcast tonight. When you hear Alex Perez in that moment been "World news tonight" when that driver went by, now I just want to hug Alex and. So Steve osunsami talking about his smile. I just -- I want to say it's very rare that reporters get to offer a glimpse of their very personal side. What you have done tonight is give us and our viewers a gift. As I often say, vulnerability is not a weakness, it's a strength. When you allow yourself to be vulnerable and for our colleagues to share as they did, and we're so grateful to have a platform like this. S as you said David we have had many discussions from the top -- every aspect where we work it's been a real discussion of what we're dealing with and knowing ow difficult it is. I know now that -- I thought the same thing when I saw Alex. He's about to go on "World news tonight," and someone said that to him and he still had to do

