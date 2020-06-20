For many black Tulsa residents, Juneteenth is a day of celebration, despair, anger

More
For decades, the history of the Tulsa massacre was silenced. Though the pain of what happened is deeply embedded in this community, only a few visible reminders from that time remain.
2:37 | 06/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for For many black Tulsa residents, Juneteenth is a day of celebration, despair, anger

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:37","description":"For decades, the history of the Tulsa massacre was silenced. Though the pain of what happened is deeply embedded in this community, only a few visible reminders from that time remain.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71354909","title":"For many black Tulsa residents, Juneteenth is a day of celebration, despair, anger","url":"/US/video/black-tulsa-residents-juneteenth-day-celebration-despair-anger-71354909"}