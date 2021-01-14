Transcript for Blizzard warning for Central US

And now for a look at your Thursday morning whether. More rain is expected today in Oregon where a woman is missing after this landslides swept away her vehicle. Landslides closed several roads around Portland. Powerful winds damaged homes and took down power lines across the Pacific northwest. And gusts up to 75 miles an hour took down a highway sign in Montana. Looking at the radar a storm system moves into the upper midwest today bringing up to ten inches of snowy and icy conditions Minneapolis reaches 33 degrees today forties in northeast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.