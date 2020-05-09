Transcript for Far-right, BLM activists clash in Louisville

Pains at the school year. As opposing views cool night. A crowd of people who refer to themselves as patriots armed with guns and American flags. Unwelcomed by those who have spent more than 100 days demanding justice embryonic he was death. Earlier this afternoon. Hundreds gathered at Cox park. To say they've had enough. Writers have to think it's not a Berle. In international force and system won't be in control the rally led by Darren Stevens on tax and known to many as the angry viking. Frustrated by those who have threatened to burn the city America's dues that scare you into thinking your races. For standing up for this right here. For stand and upload. At those people mildly as every single time he sometimes. Going to be uncomfortable but he you know. And with the dog a black person out there. That could be a catastrophe out here Derrick Dennis Dennis Lee by the heat in front of these folks are up close of course that people are angry. And Dennis don't be angry at one another princely but. If you look at the victory today good did it direction that the city's adding that this country is heading in everybody's point the finger at each other. And it could be dangerous you don't say I'm wondering if or how the city could move forward. A lot of problems to rest an exciting says it's now overflowed spilling out right now. Local metro police did sell up and things. For WHAS eleven news I'm Heather Fontaine.

