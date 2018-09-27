Transcript for Body believed to be missing 6-year-old found

I'm rob Helm chief of police. And I'm harper of the our communities are broken our searchers. Our investigators. This is not. Fear that we have for. Many Trish. A beautiful young man. Blond hair blue it's. Out walking this past Saturday with his dead. Walk around a lake look at turtles doing the things that a young man Wednesday. And this is an obvious that without school. Still. A lot of answered a lot of unanswered questions. Still a lot of things that we're going to do on our end. On our Saudi answer those questions. But I won't take this opportunity to thank all of you this week for your help. Sufficient information out reverse search. Our community. For coming around us. It's all the law enforcement. The public safety and volunteers that came in and helped us with the search this week I don't think we would have found him without these efforts. Our support this week has been for normal have lost a lot of sleep this week one dramatics. But I've not. While Stanley. With what we were doing on our side we were doing everything that we couldn't. I've never seen. A larger response in my 32 years this business. And what we have here. With the search and an effort. We have found what we believe. Is Mattox. And long creek and the FBI's evidence recovery team. And the user which as you underwater search and evidence recovery team are recovering. Addicts. Is father and mother were notified and I'm very proud to say that the FBI special agent and victim service specialists who were there in conjunction with Estonian police detectives to let them know before they heard it anywhere else. That we believe. That we have found Maddux and I think it's reasonable to say that a school built to patsy Campbell pass before will be able to say that definitively. I'd also like to say the the investigation is not over. And you should not take away anything from that except understand that in law enforcement. We will not take anything for granted. So there's a lot of work and there's a lot of people that it lost. A lot of sleep and are committed to continuing to making sure that we answer every question that we can't. About where Maddux was how his movement occurred and how was that he ended up where he did. And that means as you heard. Us asked many times that we still want to hear from the people who were in the park that day. There's been a lot of information as speculation about the family of man X about other individuals but the truth is. We need to know as much as we can't about the movement. And we do not move forward based just on what one person or another person says happened there's a lot of information. Indicating fanatics was. Where the family indicated he was and that his movements were what they indicated.

