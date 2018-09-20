-
Now Playing: Deadly police shootout in Colorado caught on bodycam
-
Now Playing: New bodycam video shows heroic efforts by Vegas police during massacre
-
Now Playing: Police bodycam captures rescue of choking toddler
-
Now Playing: Woman shot with paintball gun while riding bike
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico observes day of mourning on anniversary of Maria
-
Now Playing: Search and rescue operations continue in the Carolinas
-
Now Playing: Bodycam video released 3 years after officer fatally shot man who'd passed out in car
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen reviewer put in charge of NY church sex abuse cases
-
Now Playing: Man tries to sneak on plane in the middle of night
-
Now Playing: It's a bad day for Heathers?
-
Now Playing: Couple marries fifteen years after meeting at St. Jude's as kids
-
Now Playing: How St. Thomas is rebuilding -- one year after hurricanes
-
Now Playing: Arrest made in fatal stabbing of jogger in Washington, DC: Police
-
Now Playing: Police release podcast in search for multimillionaire murder suspect
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Sept. 20, 2018
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-haves inspired by Meghan Markle's style
-
Now Playing: Mediterranean-style diet linked to lower stroke risk: Report
-
Now Playing: Marines sprint to save lives at senior center on fire
-
Now Playing: Arrest made after female jogger killed in DC
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Smart's captor spotted after her release