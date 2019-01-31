Transcript for Bond doubled for cop accused of killing colleague during Russian roulette-like game

The day after laying there recently married 24 year old daughter to arrest. The family of police officer Caitlin Alex walked into the scene there was courtroom to face her alleged killer. Going everything we're all over town like. I think there's more answers. We will answers. Fellow officer Nathaniel hindering. Is charged with involuntary manslaughter accused of playing the game was similar to Russian roulette in the middle of the night with Alex. At his home while he was on duty. When according to court documents he shot Alex in the chest. His mug shot shows deep bruises allegedly from head butting a car while bringing Alex of the hospital I again urge everyone to keep an open mind. In week to see all of the facts when they come out. Police initially called the incident a tragic accident. Dedicates its bottom of this on Monday this city circuit attorney sent a blistering letter to the police chief. Accusing officers of obstructionist tactics and questioning why the police investigators. Only took your read in breath tests of the on duty officers but no blood tests the accusation. What's on Bartlett. Certainly untimely. Absolutely. Irresponsible. Hanger is now out on bail under house arrest and has been ordered as to render any weapon. The police chief says his department did not interfere with the investigation but how to Stanley has hired an attorney to represent them. Maggie really anything New York.

