Transcript for Boston doctor reports severe allergic reaction to Moderna vaccine

They injected vaccine in just. Less than a minute after injecting them and Latina failed in my heart is racing so I felt that this probably isn't YE a stress I was scared so let's give it some time. And I asked nurses to come and just take my one on signs to see what when why don't signs are. And interestingly for the first time in my life I saw my heart rate is 154. I felt that I felt like tingling numbness and Mike funk and also he might throw. It was an eye like a similar feeling that I had before been managing reaction and you that is coming and suddenly it was were completely. It was our turn grade. I scale and was not the first time that I had this experience. But I would say that he was the warts experience. They're my first experience at age eleven. If they know being helped. Severe allergy hate that vaccine in the right setting in hospital setting up these there is appropriate here is needed. For the vaccine and if they prodigy happens. If I knew that Myrna has allergy reaction. So steeler what will be taken. Because I'm a physician I work with patients aren't really need to be inhuman not to be carriers appropriations that's why give them to. I'm actually feeling well and I feel that I completely recovered from allergy action eyes to console them. Let it intimidate flushing you believe consumer tastes and I think that is anybody's making some Munich you could see. Not front allergy reaction.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.